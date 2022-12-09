Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) PT Raised to $100.00 at Raymond James

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Raymond James from $95.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 12.51% from the stock’s current price.
RHP has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $107.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.
Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Up 1.7 %
NYSE RHP opened at $88.88 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12 month low of $70.46 and a 12 month high of $101.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.97 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.18, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.
About Ryman Hospitality Properties
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.
