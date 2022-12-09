Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) PT Raised to $100.00 at Raymond James

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Raymond James from $95.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 12.51% from the stock’s current price.

RHP has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $107.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE RHP opened at $88.88 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12 month low of $70.46 and a 12 month high of $101.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.97 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.18, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RHP. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 52.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,295,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $549,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.