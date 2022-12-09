Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Sold by Waterfront Capital Partners LLC

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,148,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 377,490 shares during the period. Sabra Health Care REIT comprises approximately 1.1% of Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.50% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $16,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 13.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,304,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,430,000 after acquiring an additional 154,240 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 68.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 100,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 41,137 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 28.7% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 17,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 475,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,639,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.5% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 784,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,957,000 after buying an additional 41,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

SBRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

SBRA stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $12.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,784. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.44 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.40%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is -1,500.00%.

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

