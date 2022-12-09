Safe (SAFE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $178,438.39

Safe (SAFE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 9th. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for $7.37 or 0.00042883 BTC on exchanges. Safe has a total market cap of $153.46 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Safe has traded down 16.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Safe alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00124477 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00229498 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00006012 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00056882 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 20,835,499.35 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 7.57176477 USD and is down -0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.