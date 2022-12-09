Safestay (LON:SSTY) Shares Down 3.2%

Shares of Safestay plc (LON:SSTY – Get Rating) were down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 14.75 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 15 ($0.18). Approximately 20,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 39,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.50 ($0.19).

Safestay Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £9.70 million and a P/E ratio of 1,500.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 15.37 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

About Safestay

Safestay plc operates and develops traveller accommodation under the Safestay brand in the United Kingdom. The company provides overnight hostel accommodation services and owns properties. It also provides ancillary goods and services, such as food and beverage, and merchandise. Safestay plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

