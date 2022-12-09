Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SAGE. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $92.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.73.
Sage Therapeutics Trading Down 0.9 %
Sage Therapeutics stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.13. The company had a trading volume of 430,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,664. Sage Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $27.36 and a 12-month high of $45.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.82 and its 200-day moving average is $37.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.18.
Institutional Trading of Sage Therapeutics
Sage Therapeutics Company Profile
Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sage Therapeutics (SAGE)
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.