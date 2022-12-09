Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SAGE. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $92.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.73.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Sage Therapeutics Trading Down 0.9 %

Sage Therapeutics stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.13. The company had a trading volume of 430,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,664. Sage Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $27.36 and a 12-month high of $45.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.82 and its 200-day moving average is $37.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Trading of Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1,629.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 183.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.