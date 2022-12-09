Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Trading Down 4.5%

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.23 and last traded at $4.23. Approximately 6,665 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,004,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.43.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.
The company has a market capitalization of $804.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.13.
Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.
