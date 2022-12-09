Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Trading Down 4.5%

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.23 and last traded at $4.23. Approximately 6,665 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,004,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Sana Biotechnology Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $804.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Sana Biotechnology

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SANA. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 2,162.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

