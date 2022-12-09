Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their neutral rating on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $39.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $34.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.19. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $52.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Announces Dividend

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $129.84 million for the quarter. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 31.98% and a return on equity of 11.42%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandy Spring Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SASR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 42,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,844,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 274.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 155,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,984,000 after buying an additional 113,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

Featured Articles

