Sanford C. Bernstein Begins Coverage on Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST)

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $586.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock.

COST has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $559.00 to $557.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $567.46.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $481.42 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $496.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $500.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 14.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,606,142.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,606,142.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,235 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Costco Wholesale

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,030,429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,432,900,000 after acquiring an additional 491,837 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,340,294 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,047,310,000 after acquiring an additional 261,972 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,963,995,000 after purchasing an additional 738,447 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,345,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,052,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,045,401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,459,600,000 after purchasing an additional 488,601 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

