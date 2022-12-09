Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Trading 20.9% Higher

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 20.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $325.20 and last traded at $325.20. 2 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $269.00.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from €531.00 ($558.95) to €540.00 ($568.42) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $540.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $275.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $334.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 0.86.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:SARTF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.77 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

