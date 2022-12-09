Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.05

Savannah Resources (LON:SAV – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3.05 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2.47 ($0.03). Savannah Resources shares last traded at GBX 2.50 ($0.03), with a volume of 1,583,189 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 13.42 and a current ratio of 13.44. The stock has a market cap of £38.85 million and a P/E ratio of -11.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3.04.

Savannah Resources Plc explores for and develops mineral properties. It holds interests in Mutamba heavy mineral sands project in Mozambique; copper and gold projects in the Sultanate of Oman; and lithium projects located in Somero and Eräjärvi in Finland. Savannah Resources also has a 75% stake in the Mina do Barroso Project in northern Portugal.

