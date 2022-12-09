SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by Zeno Research LLC

Zeno Research LLC lessened its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,123 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,750 shares during the quarter. SBA Communications comprises about 9.5% of Zeno Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Zeno Research LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $8,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,024,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,847,000 after purchasing an additional 366,879 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in SBA Communications by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in SBA Communications by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 144,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,310,000 after acquiring an additional 16,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1,081.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SBAC shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $308.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on SBA Communications to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $286.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.60.

SBA Communications Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SBA Communications stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $290.67. 1,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,786. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $236.20 and a 52-week high of $391.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.97 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $276.94 and a 200-day moving average of $308.13.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $675.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 76.55%.

SBA Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.