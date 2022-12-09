Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Now Covered by Raymond James

Equities researchers at Raymond James started coverage on shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 32.19% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

SLB stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.17. 88,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,100,128. Schlumberger has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $56.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 21,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,172,034.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,786,190.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,486,483 shares of company stock worth $196,061,819. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 64,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 8.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 304,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,586,000 after buying an additional 24,874 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 67.1% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 5,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 617,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,508,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the period. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Articles

