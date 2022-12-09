Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) Shares Sold by Peachtree Investment Partners LLC

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Rating) by 60.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,659 shares during the quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHK. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 3,976.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 457.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

Get Schwab 1000 Index ETF alerts:

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF stock opened at $38.09 on Friday. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 1 year low of $33.74 and a 1 year high of $47.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.91.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.