Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Peachtree Investment Partners LLC

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,530 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHB opened at $46.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.99. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $57.10.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

