Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SAIC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.00.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International Price Performance

SAIC stock opened at $112.92 on Monday. Science Applications International has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $117.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.17. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Science Applications International will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,436 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,453 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

About Science Applications International

(Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.