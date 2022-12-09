ScION Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA) Shares Acquired by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in ScION Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA – Get Rating) by 546.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 220,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,799 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in ScION Tech Growth I were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCOA. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth I in the first quarter valued at about $5,888,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of ScION Tech Growth I by 108.6% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 851,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,358,000 after purchasing an additional 443,105 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth I in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,991,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its position in shares of ScION Tech Growth I by 262.0% in the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 470,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 340,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth I in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,526,000.

SCOA stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.95. ScION Tech Growth I has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $10.10.

ScION Tech Growth I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled businesses that offers specific technology solutions, broader technology software, and services in the financial services sector.

