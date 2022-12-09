Scotiabank Cuts Altius Renewable Royalties (OTCMKTS:ATRWF) Price Target to C$11.75

Altius Renewable Royalties (OTCMKTS:ATRWF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$13.25 to C$11.75 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ATRWF. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Altius Renewable Royalties alerts:

Altius Renewable Royalties Price Performance

Shares of ATRWF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.27. 23,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,295. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.72. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $14.62.

Altius Renewable Royalties Company Profile

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, engages in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties in North America. It also provides tailored financing solutions to the renewable power sector. The company holds interests in a portfolio of 695 MW of wind, hydro-electric, and solar energy projects located in Texas, Kansas, and Vermont, as well as royalty interests in a portfolio of 2,845 MW of development stage wind energy projects located in Texas, Indiana, and Illinois.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.