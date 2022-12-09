Secret Self Reported Market Cap Hits $24.80 Million (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 24.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. Secret has a total market cap of $24.80 million and approximately $14,752.94 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret token can now be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Secret has traded up 72.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00124069 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00231190 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005862 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00056871 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00043516 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000215 BTC.

About Secret

SIE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00676456 USD and is up 22.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $9,901.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

