Secret (SIE) Price Hits $0.0084

Secret (SIE) traded up 35.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. Secret has a total market capitalization of $25.25 million and $14,677.03 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Secret has traded 70.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00123862 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.32 or 0.00229676 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005988 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00056978 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00042464 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000215 BTC.

About Secret

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00676456 USD and is up 22.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $9,901.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

