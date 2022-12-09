Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $1.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $3.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 228.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Sema4 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Sema4 from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sema4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Sema4 from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sema4 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.67.

Sema4 Stock Performance

Shares of SMFR stock opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $114.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.25. Sema4 has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $6.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sema4

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 6,789,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total transaction of $2,715,744.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,141,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,056,756. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 6,789,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total transaction of $2,715,744.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,141,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,056,756. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Katherine Stueland purchased 185,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.54 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,999.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,809,181 shares of company stock valued at $2,729,591.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMFR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Sema4 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sema4 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Sema4 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sema4 by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 11,772 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sema4 by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 8,339 shares during the last quarter.

Sema4 Company Profile

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services.

Further Reading

