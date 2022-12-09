Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,734.01

Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,734.01 ($33.34) and traded as high as GBX 2,755 ($33.59). Severn Trent shares last traded at GBX 2,728 ($33.26), with a volume of 395,662 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SVT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Severn Trent to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 2,950 ($35.97) to GBX 2,900 ($35.36) in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Severn Trent from GBX 3,300 ($40.24) to GBX 3,000 ($36.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

Severn Trent Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,552.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,733.93. The company has a market capitalization of £6.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -78.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 589.86.

Severn Trent Cuts Dividend

Severn Trent Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 42.73 ($0.52) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. Severn Trent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.90%.

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

Featured Articles

