Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML) Shares Sold by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. cut its stake in Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 675,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589,263 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned 0.67% of Sigma Lithium worth $10,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the first quarter worth $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the second quarter worth $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the second quarter worth $179,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the first quarter worth $207,000. 5.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SGML shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Sigma Lithium from C$45.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGML traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $37.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,795. Sigma Lithium Co. has a 12 month low of $8.39 and a 12 month high of $39.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.97.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). Equities analysts predict that Sigma Lithium Co. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 27 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 191 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

