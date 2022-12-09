Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Acquired by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,370 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 56.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,244,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $939,920,000 after buying an additional 1,900,674 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the second quarter worth about $544,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the second quarter worth about $250,000. Highside Global Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 9.7% during the second quarter. Highside Global Management LLC now owns 45,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,106,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 105.0% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $248.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Signature Bank to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $350.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Signature Bank to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.29.

Signature Bank Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of SBNY opened at $119.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.73. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $113.45 and a 1-year high of $374.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.62.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.15. Signature Bank had a net margin of 41.55% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $717.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 21.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signature Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.94%.

About Signature Bank



Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Featured Articles

