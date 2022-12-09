Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Bought by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 326.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,279 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SLAB. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 94.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 58.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 214.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Price Performance

NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $145.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.19. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.44 and a 52-week high of $211.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.58 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $269.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nina Richardson sold 1,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $195,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.25.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

