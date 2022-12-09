Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) Director Sells C$28,465.17 in Stock

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM – Get Rating) Director Yikang Liu sold 7,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.97, for a total value of C$28,465.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,333 shares in the company, valued at C$330,973.68.

Yikang Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 16th, Yikang Liu sold 3,833 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.66, for a total value of C$14,028.78.

SVM stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$3.89. 265,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,018. The company has a market cap of C$686.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.43. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 12-month low of C$2.74 and a 12-month high of C$5.41.

Silvercorp Metals ( TSE:SVM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$67.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$78.04 million. On average, research analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.2305897 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Eight Capital dropped their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interests in the Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; Kuanping project located in Sanmenxia City, Shanzhou District, Henan Province, China; and La Yesca project located in northwest of Guadalajara, Mexico.

