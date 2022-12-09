SingularityNET Price Tops $0.0586 on Major Exchanges (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 35.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 9th. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for approximately $0.0586 or 0.00000341 BTC on major exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $66.55 million and approximately $32.22 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 40.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00010799 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005819 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00035853 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00046500 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005733 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00020889 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00240705 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000115 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,226,577,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,135,672,822 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,226,577,438.8871071 with 1,135,672,822.4519937 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.05217949 USD and is up 21.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $12,809,299.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

