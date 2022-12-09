Sinotruk (Hong Kong) (OTCMKTS:SHKLY) Lifted to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Sinotruk (Hong Kong) (OTCMKTS:SHKLY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Price Performance

SHKLY opened at $67.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.38 and its 200 day moving average is $56.93. Sinotruk has a fifty-two week low of $42.85 and a fifty-two week high of $78.25.

Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Company Profile

Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of heavy-duty trucks (HDTs), medium-heavy duty trucks, light duty trucks (LDTs), buses, and related parts and components in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Heavy Duty Trucks, Light Duty Trucks and Others, Engines, and Finance.

