Sinotruk (Hong Kong) (OTCMKTS:SHKLY) Lifted to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Sinotruk (Hong Kong) (OTCMKTS:SHKLY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Price Performance
SHKLY opened at $67.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.38 and its 200 day moving average is $56.93. Sinotruk has a fifty-two week low of $42.85 and a fifty-two week high of $78.25.
Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Company Profile
