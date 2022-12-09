SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $41.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $47.00.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on SL Green Realty from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered SL Green Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SL Green Realty from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Scotiabank lowered SL Green Realty from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.29.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

NYSE SLG opened at $35.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.55. SL Green Realty has a one year low of $34.21 and a one year high of $83.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $162.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.30 million. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.271 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.29%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -286.92%.

Institutional Trading of SL Green Realty

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLG. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 455.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,305,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,944 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in SL Green Realty by 54.3% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,079,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,953,000 after buying an additional 731,500 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in SL Green Realty by 53.2% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,941,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,976,000 after buying an additional 674,516 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty in the third quarter worth $19,681,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in SL Green Realty by 12.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,857,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,295,000 after buying an additional 419,067 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SL Green Realty

(Get Rating)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.