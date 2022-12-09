Smart Portfolios LLC Invests $769,000 in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000. Global X Copper Miners ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Smart Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 26.3% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at $205,000.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of COPX stock opened at $36.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.81. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $47.22.

About Global X Copper Miners ETF

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

