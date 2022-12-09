Smart Portfolios LLC Purchases 1,000 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Smart Portfolios LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Smart Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 383.1% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.57.

In other Energy Transfer news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,048,305 shares in the company, valued at $12,579,660. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,048,305 shares in the company, valued at $12,579,660. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 155,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.38 per share, with a total value of $1,918,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 52,733,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,840,445.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,088,747 shares of company stock valued at $37,401,014. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ET opened at $11.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.78. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $12.95.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $22.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.57 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.265 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.06%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 79.11%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

