Smart Portfolios LLC Purchases Shares of 6,500 FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)

Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Sky Advisers LLC grew its stake in FLEX LNG by 413.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Sky Advisers LLC now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 45,900 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG in the second quarter worth about $2,675,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG in the second quarter worth about $13,060,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG in the second quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 220.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 281,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,712,000 after buying an additional 193,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on FLNG shares. Danske upgraded FLEX LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Pareto Securities downgraded FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.00.

FLEX LNG Stock Performance

Shares of FLNG stock opened at $34.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.65 and a 12-month high of $38.24.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). FLEX LNG had a net margin of 59.26% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $91.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.70 million. Analysts expect that FLEX LNG Ltd. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEX LNG Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.69%. FLEX LNG’s payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

FLEX LNG Company Profile

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and four vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering and management services.

