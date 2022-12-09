SOLVE 24 Hour Volume Hits $252,736.98 (SOLVE)

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. SOLVE has a total market capitalization of $12.02 million and approximately $252,736.98 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SOLVE has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One SOLVE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0249 or 0.00000145 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005822 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001205 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00013266 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE Profile

SOLVE (SOLVE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 482,324,963 tokens. SOLVE’s official website is solve.care. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care-foundation.

SOLVE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care platform is designed to simplify access to care, reduce administrative steps and burden, simplify and speed up payments to healthcare providers globally using Blockchain technology. It utilizes blockchain technology to reduce the enormous global clinical and IT system costs associated with our current healthcare system. The Solve.Care platform, along with its vast components, is available to all parties involved and creates far-reaching and timeless benefits.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

