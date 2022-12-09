SOMESING Market Cap Achieves $43.49 Million (SSX)

SOMESING (SSX) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 9th. Over the last week, SOMESING has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. SOMESING has a total market cap of $43.49 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOMESING token can now be purchased for $0.0160 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SOMESING alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $952.18 or 0.05544008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.18 or 0.00507572 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,210.72 or 0.30339069 BTC.

SOMESING Profile

SOMESING launched on November 28th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,717,369,974 tokens. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io. SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers. The Reddit community for SOMESING is https://reddit.com/r/somesingssx.

Buying and Selling SOMESING

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content.SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOMESING should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOMESING using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SOMESING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SOMESING and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.