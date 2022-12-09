Songbird Trading Down 7.1% Over Last Week (SGB)

Songbird (SGB) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. During the last week, Songbird has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. One Songbird token can now be bought for about $0.0123 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Songbird has a total market capitalization of $122.85 million and $923,593.87 worth of Songbird was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $956.62 or 0.05579870 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.74 or 0.00505939 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,184.63 or 0.30241463 BTC.

About Songbird

Songbird launched on September 16th, 2021. Songbird’s total supply is 16,089,041,096 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,988,725,826 tokens. Songbird’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks and its Facebook page is accessible here. Songbird’s official website is flare.xyz. The Reddit community for Songbird is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Songbird is flare.xyz/blog.

Buying and Selling Songbird

According to CryptoCompare, “Songbird is the Canary network for Flare, it will have two distinct phases. Prior to the launch of Flare, Songbird will be instrumental in the continued testing of the Flare Time Series Oracle, the StateConnector and F-Asset systems and the network architecture. The FTSO and F-Asset protocols will be live on Songbird with F-Assets generated from the underlying tokens. This will improve the security, stability and credibility of the ultimate launch of Flare.Songbird has its own token, Songbird ($SGB), which was distributed once only and in the same ratio to all the same recipients of the FLR distribution.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Songbird directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Songbird should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Songbird using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

