Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 259,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $21,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SONY. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in Sony Group by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,535,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,730,000 after buying an additional 435,542 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sony Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,510,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,174,000 after purchasing an additional 11,272 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 822,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,540,000 after buying an additional 72,967 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Sony Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 798,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,283,000 after acquiring an additional 14,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 782,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,203,000 after purchasing an additional 114,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

SONY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.67.

SONY opened at $79.19 on Friday. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $61.72 and a 52 week high of $133.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.50. The firm has a market cap of $97.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.99.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

