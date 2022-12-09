Sourceless (STR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $6.98

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 9th. One Sourceless token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Sourceless has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. Sourceless has a total market cap of $168.01 million and $6.98 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00010798 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005821 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00035874 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00046593 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005724 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00020811 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00240856 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000115 BTC.

About Sourceless

STR is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00800049 USD and is up 0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $144.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

