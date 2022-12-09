S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,490,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,065,830 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.65% of S&P Global worth $1,850,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 44.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,370,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,047,173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042,302 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,047,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,094,191,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234,255 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its position in S&P Global by 15,444.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,570,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,535,089 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in S&P Global by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,352,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,707,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 6,823,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,798,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,788 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $352.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $114.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $326.69 and its 200-day moving average is $342.88. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.32 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Argus cut their target price on S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on S&P Global from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.