SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.27-$2.37 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.50 billion-$9.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.43 billion.
SpartanNash Stock Performance
Shares of SPTN opened at $31.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.91. SpartanNash has a 12-month low of $23.76 and a 12-month high of $37.75.
SpartanNash Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is currently 54.19%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SpartanNash
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SpartanNash by 9.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,990,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,649,000 after purchasing an additional 263,582 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in SpartanNash by 142.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 383,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,569,000 after purchasing an additional 225,579 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in SpartanNash by 174.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 102,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 65,029 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in SpartanNash by 1,007.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 63,490 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in SpartanNash by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,750,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,743,000 after purchasing an additional 61,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.
About SpartanNash
SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.
Featured Articles
