Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.11–$0.09 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.10 million-$24.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.84 million. Spire Global also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.42–$0.41 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPIR. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Spire Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Spire Global from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Spire Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Spire Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.82.

Get Spire Global alerts:

Spire Global Stock Performance

Shares of Spire Global stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.23. The company had a trading volume of 365,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,119. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average of $1.35. Spire Global has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $4.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spire Global

About Spire Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Spire Global by 5.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,407,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 342,799 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Spire Global by 6.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,080,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,487,000 after acquiring an additional 307,788 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Spire Global by 9.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,903,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 171,511 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Spire Global by 500.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,096,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 913,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Spire Global by 418.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,015,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 819,566 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.