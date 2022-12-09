Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.11–$0.09 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.10 million-$24.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.84 million. Spire Global also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.42–$0.41 EPS.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPIR. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Spire Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Spire Global from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Spire Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Spire Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.82.
Shares of Spire Global stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.23. The company had a trading volume of 365,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,119. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average of $1.35. Spire Global has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $4.45.
Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.
