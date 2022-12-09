Spire (NYSE:SR) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SR. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Spire from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Spire from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Spire to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Spire from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spire presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Spire stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,692. Spire has a 52-week low of $61.52 and a 52-week high of $79.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Spire by 6.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Spire by 7.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Spire in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Spire in the first quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Spire by 7.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. 95.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

