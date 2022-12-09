Spire (NYSE:SR) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SR. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Spire from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Spire from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Spire to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Spire from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spire presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.
Spire Stock Down 0.6 %
Spire stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,692. Spire has a 52-week low of $61.52 and a 52-week high of $79.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.10.
About Spire
Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.
