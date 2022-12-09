Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Position Cut by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main trimmed its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 405,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 41,359 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $11,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,130,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,764,000 after buying an additional 57,343 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,675,348 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,047 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 483,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,160,000 after purchasing an additional 122,379 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 109,582 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,037,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,001,000 after purchasing an additional 445,460 shares in the last quarter. 83.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.92.

SPR opened at $26.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.11 and a 200-day moving average of $28.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.74. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.14 and a 12-month high of $53.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 89.53% and a negative net margin of 8.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

