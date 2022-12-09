Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.25-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $370.00 million-$385.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $401.12 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.98-$1.08 EPS.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Stock Performance

SPWH traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.01. The stock had a trading volume of 14,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,883. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.09 million, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.38. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $12.77.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPWH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sportsman’s Warehouse

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPWH. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,589,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,687,000 after buying an additional 989,565 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,328,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,330,000 after buying an additional 151,689 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,530,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,361,000 after buying an additional 338,566 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,161,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,138,000 after buying an additional 56,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 969,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,365,000 after buying an additional 378,141 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.