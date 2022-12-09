Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.25-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $370.00 million-$385.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $401.12 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.98-$1.08 EPS.
Sportsman’s Warehouse Stock Performance
SPWH traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.01. The stock had a trading volume of 14,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,883. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.09 million, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.38. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $12.77.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SPWH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.40.
Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.
