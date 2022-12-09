Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,762,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,471 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 8.29% of Spotify Technology worth $1,478,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 1,394.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 55.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPOT. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $164.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Spotify Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.72.

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $77.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.02. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $69.29 and a 52-week high of $247.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.95 and a beta of 1.71.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.11). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

