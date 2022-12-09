Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.01-$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $162.30 million-$163.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $166.14 million. Sprinklr also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.05–$0.04 EPS.

Sprinklr Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CXM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,531. Sprinklr has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $16.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.23 and a beta of 0.74.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.45 million. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 15.63% and a negative return on equity of 15.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sprinklr will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CXM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Sprinklr from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.22.

In other Sprinklr news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 2,500 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $31,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 269,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,371,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 3,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $40,135.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 559,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,707,543.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 269,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,371,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,828 shares of company stock valued at $457,439 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprinklr by 308.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Sprinklr by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. 53.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

