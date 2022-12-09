Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Shares Up 5%

Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.90 and last traded at $6.90. 11,613 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 389,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.57.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STGW. Stephens began coverage on Stagwell in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley began coverage on Stagwell in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Stagwell in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.92.

Stagwell ( NASDAQ:STGW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $663.79 million during the quarter. Stagwell had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 1.33%. As a group, research analysts predict that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 16.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 309,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 44,515 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 15.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 13,452 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Stagwell in the third quarter valued at $254,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 16.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 8.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,372,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,539,000 after buying an additional 108,619 shares in the last quarter. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Media Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

