Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,078 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 73.8% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday. Wedbush increased their price objective on Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

Starbucks Trading Up 1.8 %

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $103.74 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $117.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.70. The firm has a market cap of $119.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.18%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

