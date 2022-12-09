Stargate Finance Price Tops $0.41 on Exchanges (STG)

Stargate Finance (STG) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 9th. One Stargate Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00002366 BTC on exchanges. Stargate Finance has a total market capitalization of $54.11 million and $2.54 million worth of Stargate Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stargate Finance has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $978.78 or 0.05699851 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.36 or 0.00508380 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,221.59 or 0.30387341 BTC.

About Stargate Finance

Stargate Finance’s launch date was March 16th, 2022. Stargate Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,061,395 tokens. Stargate Finance’s official website is stargate.finance. Stargate Finance’s official Twitter account is @stargatefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stargate Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Stargate is a community-driven organization building a fully composable native asset bridge, and a dApp built on LayerZero.Stargate's vision is to make cross-chain liquidity transfer a seamless, single transaction process.”

