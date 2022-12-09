Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Acquired by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 2,626.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,675 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 47,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 3.2% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 18,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 36,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starwood Property Trust news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 18,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $383,252.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 275,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STWD. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust to $22.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.58.

NYSE:STWD opened at $19.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.48. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.69 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.71.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.62%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 73.56%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.