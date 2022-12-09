Steem (STEEM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $74.63 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. In the last week, Steem has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Steem coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00001031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a total market capitalization of $74.63 million and approximately $11.66 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,174.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000564 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.66 or 0.00446324 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00021873 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002250 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.47 or 0.00858649 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00111480 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.77 or 0.00644949 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005838 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00255663 BTC.
Steem Profile
Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 421,611,429 coins. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
