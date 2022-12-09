Stellar 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $37.52 Million (XLM)

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 9th. Over the last seven days, Stellar has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for about $0.0850 or 0.00000496 BTC on exchanges. Stellar has a market cap of $2.19 billion and $37.52 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00009536 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $956.62 or 0.05579870 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.34 or 0.00504355 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,787,531 coins and its circulating supply is 25,734,133,067 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is https://reddit.com/r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org.

Stellar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies.Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses.Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

